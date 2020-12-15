STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold scam: CM's additional secretary Raveendran moves HC to stay ED summons

ED has been repeatedly issuing summons to Raveendran, but he skipped quizzing citing Covid-19 infection and post-Covid treatments.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary to Chief Minister, on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to stay the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) directing him to appear at its office in Kochi as part of its probe into the money laundering aspects of the gold smuggling case on December 17. 

The ED issued the summons on December 12.

In the petition, Raveendran submitted that he has not fully recovered from his post-COVID illness. He apprehends that he would be detained by the ED for long hours which he would not be able to endure. 

Raveendran further said that he is unaware of the particulars of the case under investigation for which his presence is required. 

According to Raveendran, he would be coerced and compelled to make statements that are untrue and against his will. In such circumstances, he is in need of a legal practitioner to accompany him and assist him in the inquiry. Hence, he also sought to permit to have the presence of a legal practitioner of his choice during his appearance in response to a summons under Section 50 of the PML Act.

On November 4, the ED issued summons against him. As he was feeling unwell, he sent a reply by e-mail expressing his inability to appear, and on  November 6, he had tested positive for COVID. He was discharged from Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram in November. Two days after, ED again issued summon asking him to appear on November 27. But he couldn't appear as he was again admitted to the medical college hospital on November 25 and discharged after two days.

Raveendran made a representation to ED explaining his medical condition and sought time for an appearance on November 29. He also sought the particulars of the case under investigation. On December 3, the ED again issued summons to him, but he did not appear citing post covid health issues.

