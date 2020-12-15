Local body polls: 70 lakh cast votes in final phase

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The third and final phase of local body elections in Kerala, held in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday, witnessed a higher turnout than in the other two phases. The overall polling registered in the third phase 78.64 per cent at 8pm, against 73.12 per cent in the first phase and 76.78 per cent in the second.

As many as 70,27,534 voters cast their votes in the last phase. Kozhikode topped with 79 per cent voting, followed by Malappuram (78.87 per cent), Kannur (78.57%) and Kasaragod (77.14%). Heavy turnout was visible from the early hours itself. Among the two corporations, Kannur registered 71.65 per cent turnout while 70.29 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Kozhikode Corporation. Polling in the LDF fortress of Anthur municipality in Kannur crossed 89 per cent, the highest among the local body institutions, followed by Iritty municipality (84.02%) in the same district.

Two collapse, die..

Baby Nanu, 68, of Beypore collapsed and died on the road after casting her vote at Beypore South Govt LP School at 10.30am. An LDF booth agent, Afsal Khan, 49, of Thalankara collapsed and died outside the booth in ward 22 of Kasaragod municipality in the afternoon. A presiding officer in Payyannur, Kannur, collapsed and was hospitalised.

Sporadic violence..

The police had to use grenades and tear gas to disperse IUML workers at the booth at Cheeyoor LP School in Nadapuram around noon. Three cops were injured and two vehicles damaged in the melee. The police caned LDF and UDF workers at Kodathur in Perumbadappu in Malappuram following a scuffle over open voting. UDF candidate Suhara Ahammad was injured in the incident. A police officer was injured in the stone pelting at Unniyal in Tanur.

wild boar attack..

Vasu Kunjan, the BJP candidate in ward 19 of Kodenchery panchayat in Kozhikode, suffered a wild boar attack while coming to the booth on a motorcycle in the early morning

impersonation..

At Kadannapally in Kannur, 18-year old UDF supporter Mufeed was arrested for trying to cast the vote of his elder brother who is in the Gulf. In Muzhappilangad, a UDF supporter could not vote as the vote was already polled by someone else.