STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body polls: 70 lakh cast votes in final phase

A total 32,87,029 men 37,40, 486 women and 19 transgender persons exercise franchise in four districts.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly womancoming out of the booth at GovernmentUP School, Koothali, in Kozhikode aftervoting on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The third and final phase of local body elections in Kerala, held in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday, witnessed a higher turnout than in the other two phases. The overall polling registered in the third phase 78.64 per cent at 8pm, against 73.12 per cent in the first phase and 76.78 per cent in the second.

As many as 70,27,534 voters cast their votes in the last phase. Kozhikode topped with 79 per cent voting, followed by Malappuram (78.87 per cent), Kannur (78.57%) and Kasaragod (77.14%). Heavy turnout was visible from the early hours itself. Among the two corporations, Kannur registered 71.65 per cent turnout while 70.29 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Kozhikode Corporation. Polling in the LDF fortress of Anthur municipality in Kannur crossed 89 per cent, the highest among the local body institutions, followed by Iritty municipality (84.02%) in the same district.

Two collapse, die..

Baby Nanu, 68, of Beypore collapsed and died on the road after casting her vote at Beypore South Govt LP School at 10.30am. An LDF booth agent, Afsal Khan, 49, of Thalankara collapsed and died outside the booth in ward 22 of Kasaragod municipality in the afternoon. A presiding officer in Payyannur, Kannur, collapsed and was hospitalised.

Sporadic violence..

The police had to use grenades and tear gas to disperse IUML workers at the booth at Cheeyoor LP School in Nadapuram around noon. Three cops were injured and two vehicles damaged in the melee. The police caned LDF and UDF workers at Kodathur in Perumbadappu in Malappuram following a scuffle over open voting. UDF candidate Suhara Ahammad was injured in the incident. A police officer was injured in the stone pelting at Unniyal in Tanur.

wild boar attack..

Vasu Kunjan, the BJP candidate in ward 19 of Kodenchery panchayat in Kozhikode, suffered a wild boar attack while coming to the booth on a motorcycle in the early morning

impersonation..

At Kadannapally in Kannur, 18-year old UDF supporter Mufeed was arrested for trying to cast the vote of his elder brother who is in the Gulf. In Muzhappilangad, a UDF supporter could not vote as the vote was already polled by someone else.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Local body polls Kozhikode
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp