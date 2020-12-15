Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala revises guidelines. Here's what you need to know
Along with the pilgrims, officials on Sabarimala duty will also have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test from December 26 onward.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a spike in Covid cases during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the state government has revised the guidelines for pilgrimage. Along with pilgrims, officials on Sabarimala duty will also have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test from December 26 onward.
Health Minister KK Shailaja said a total of 299 people -- including 51 pilgrims, 245 Devaswom Board employees, and three others -- have tested positive for Covid since the Sabarimala season began. She added that Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts where pilgrims converge had reported an increase by 31% and 11% of cases respectively during the pilgrimage season.
"Owing to the Sabarimala pilgrimage season and the likelihood of cases going up after the local body election, everyone should compulsorily follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department," the Minister said.
The revised guidelines:
- Ensure compliance with Covid protocol. Avoid chances of super spreading of Covid by maintaining social distancing among pilgrims and limiting their number.
- Pilgrims should wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing, and wear face masks. Precautions should be taken during travel as well. They should carry sanitisers throughout the pilgrimage.
- People who were earlier tested positive for Covid and those with symptoms such as fever, cough, breathing difficulties fatigue, and loss of smell should avoid the pilgrimage
- RT-PCR test is mandatory for pilgrims arriving after 'Mandala masa pooja' from December 26 onwards and officials on duty.
- Pilgrims should produce Covid negative certificates obtained 24 hours prior to arrival. This can be RT-PCR, RT-Lamp, or Express Nat test result obtained from a NABL-accredited lab.
- All officials deployed for duty in Sabarimala should undergo RT-PCR or RT-Lamp or Express Nat test.
- Pilgrims and officials on duty should wash hands or use sanitiser to clean hands every 30 minutes.
- A distance of at least six feet should be maintained and masks should be properly worn.
- Those who have recovered from Covid need to ensure physical fitness before embarking on the pilgrimage that involves trekking up the hill.
- Crowding not allowed in Pampa and Nilakkal. Toilets should be sanitised after use and return journey downhill should not be done in groups.
- Drivers, cleaners, and cooks accompanying pilgrims should also strictly follow the Health Department guidelines.