STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala revises guidelines. Here's what you need to know

Along with the pilgrims, officials on Sabarimala duty will also have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test from December 26 onward.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

A devotee offers prayer at Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a spike in Covid cases during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the state government has revised the guidelines for pilgrimage. Along with pilgrims, officials on Sabarimala duty will also have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test from December 26 onward.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said a total of 299 people -- including 51 pilgrims, 245 Devaswom Board employees, and three others -- have tested positive for Covid since the Sabarimala season began. She added that Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts where pilgrims converge had reported an increase by 31% and 11% of cases respectively during the pilgrimage season.

"Owing to the Sabarimala pilgrimage season and the likelihood of cases going up after the local body election, everyone should compulsorily follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department," the Minister said.

The revised guidelines:

  • Ensure compliance with Covid protocol. Avoid chances of super spreading of Covid by maintaining social distancing among pilgrims and limiting their number.
  • Pilgrims should wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing, and wear face masks. Precautions should be taken during travel as well. They should carry sanitisers throughout the pilgrimage.
  • People who were earlier tested positive for Covid and those with symptoms such as fever, cough, breathing difficulties fatigue, and loss of smell should avoid the pilgrimage
  • RT-PCR test is mandatory for pilgrims arriving after 'Mandala masa pooja' from  December 26 onwards and officials on duty.
  • Pilgrims should produce Covid negative certificates obtained 24 hours prior to arrival. This can be RT-PCR, RT-Lamp, or Express Nat test result obtained from a NABL-accredited lab.
  • All officials deployed for duty in Sabarimala should undergo RT-PCR or RT-Lamp or Express Nat test.
  • Pilgrims and officials on duty should wash hands or use sanitiser to clean hands every 30 minutes.
  • A distance of at least six feet should be maintained and masks should be properly worn.
  • Those who have recovered from Covid need to ensure physical fitness before embarking on the pilgrimage that involves trekking up the hill.
  • Crowding not allowed in Pampa and Nilakkal. Toilets should be sanitised after use and return journey downhill should not be done in groups.
  • Drivers, cleaners, and cooks accompanying pilgrims should also strictly follow the Health Department guidelines.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala guidelines Kerala Sabarimala revised guidelines Sabarimala pilgrimage Sabarimala Covid guidelines
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • thiyagarajan chandrasekaran
    what about the increase of pilgrims at Sabarimala
    1 day ago reply
Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp