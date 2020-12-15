Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala revises guidelines. Here's what you need to know

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a spike in Covid cases during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the state government has revised the guidelines for pilgrimage. Along with pilgrims, officials on Sabarimala duty will also have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test from December 26 onward.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said a total of 299 people -- including 51 pilgrims, 245 Devaswom Board employees, and three others -- have tested positive for Covid since the Sabarimala season began. She added that Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts where pilgrims converge had reported an increase by 31% and 11% of cases respectively during the pilgrimage season.

"Owing to the Sabarimala pilgrimage season and the likelihood of cases going up after the local body election, everyone should compulsorily follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department," the Minister said.

The revised guidelines: