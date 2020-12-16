Actress abduction case: No transfer of trial, bias allegation baseless, says SC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by the state government seeking to transfer the trial in the actor abduction and sexual assault case involving actor Dileep to another court. The trial, in this case, is progressing, hence the proceedings cannot be transferred to another court, the bench held. The state had submitted that a fair trial in the case would not be possible in the Additional Special Sessions Court, which is currently hearing the case.

While upholding the Kerala High Court’s order, a three-judge bench observed the allegation of bias levelled by the state against the trial judge was unwarranted and that the state should not have levelled such an allegation against the court. If the state government has any grievances in the order passed by the trial court, it can approach the High Court.

The bench expressed displeasure at the allegations levelled by the state. “You have picked up one statement of the judge to allege bias. What circumstances were created for making such statements… much depends on that. Where is the question of bias?” asked the bench. “You are complicating your own case and creating pressure on the judge. Don’t make such allegations of bias. Let the courts function and judges do their job. As it is there is so much pressure and media hype created in this case and these allegations (of bias) will unnecessarily discourage the judge,” observed the bench.

Court seeks report on bail for approver

Kochi: The Additional Special Sessions Court conducting trial has asked the prosecution to file a report in two days on the release of prime witness Vipin Lal, an approver in the case. Other petitions related to the case will be considered on December 22.