All’s not well in Congress over ‘adjustments’ with WPI

KPCC prez Mullappally Ramachandran spoilt chances by disowning UDF stand, Jamaat-e-Islami is secular now, says K Muraleedharan

Published: 16th December 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOZHIKODE: On the eve of counting of votes in the local body elections, the internal tussle in the Congress over the alliance with the Welfare Party of India (WPI) has again come out in the open. While senior leader K Muraleedharan, MP, said on Tuesday that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), WPI’s parent organisation, is a secular Islamist group as it had abandoned its earlier non-secular stand after the last Lok Sabha elections, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran again said the party has no trucks with such parties.

“The organisation abandoned its theocratic state theory and supported the UDF to see a secular regime at the Centre. Since then, they have been treading a secular path. In fact, it was the LDF that colluded with the JeI when the latter was still upholding the theocratic state theory,” Muraleedharan said in Kozhikode.
Responding to this, Mullappally said the Congress national leadership has already made its stand clear that it considers JeI non-secular. “The Congress has made no alliance or electoral tie-up with such parties,” he said.

However, another Congress strongman, K Sudhakaran, MP, backed Muraleedharan’s stand. Both senior leaders have openly expressed strong displeasure at Mullappally’s change of stand in having ‘regional-level adjustments’ with the WPI and also Revolutionary Marxist Party of India.  Later in the day, a peeved Mullappally maintained that he is the last word in the party.

It is almost certain that the war of words is expected to create ripples in the next Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting. The decision to have local-level adjustments with WPI, especially in Malabar region, was taken at the daylong UDF liaison committee meeting held in Kochi in October. Before that, the decision on WPI was taken at the Congress’ 21-member PAC meeting, chaired by Mullappally himself in Thiruvananthapuram. Accordingly, Kannur and Vadakara MPs Sudhakaran and K Muraleedharan, respectively, apprised the local DCC leaders of lending support to WPI and RMPI candidates. This led to these parties fielding candidates in the elections which had the support of the Congress. 

But much to their displeasure, after the candidature announcement, Mullappally said only those candidates decided by the KPCC will get the official party symbol. This led to the two MPs openly revolting against Mullappally which forced him to relent in the end. It is reliably learnt that both Sudhakaran and Muraleedharan will take up the issue at the PAC meeting to be held on Thursday in which Mullappally is likely to cornered. In fact, UDF convener M M Hassan was also dismayed when Mullappally disowned the UDF’s decision on having regional-level adjustments. 

Muraleedharan told TNIE that the war of words between them conveyed the wrong message to the people and LDF. “The atmosphere in favour of the UDF after cementing the local-level alliance with the RMPI and WPI went awry towards the fag end of campaigning due to the open negative stand taken by Mullappally. It could have been avoided. The party president himself conveyed to the people that there was a lack of unity in decisions,” he said.Sudhakaran said the WPI had taken a secular stand and decided to join hands with the Congress party in certain block divisions in Kannur.

