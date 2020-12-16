BJP state brass, dissidents keep fingers crossed

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of the local body election are not only a litmus test for BJP state president K Surendran but also crucial for the continuance of the dissident leaders led by Sobha Surendran in the saffron outfit. On the eve of counting, Surendran publicly stated that the saffron party will see a three-fold increase in the number of local body seats. Besides wresting Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP will also emerge as a single largest party in at least 100 panchayats, the state president claimed.

This means, the party is sure of winning 4,200 seats compared to the 1,400 seats it won in 2015. However, if the party does not achieve this tally, rival factions led by Sobha and P K Krishnadas are sure to exert pressure at the Centre against the state leadership. The national leadership will also have to take appropriate corrective measures before the assembly elections in May next year. But party insiders say the state unit may try to conveniently shift the onus of any electoral reverses on the dissident leaders despite the latter lying low once the local body election process began.

Interestingly, the party’s open claim of winning over 4,000 plus seats is half of what it had told the central leadership internally. According to top sources in the party, winning 8,000 local body seats was the ambitious target that the state leadership placed before national president J P Nadda.

Winning 194 of the 942 panchayats, 24 of the 86 municipalities and wresting Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was also among the key claims. If the party manages to achieve this target, then it is clearly the end of the road for Sobha and other dissident leaders. However, if the result falls too short of the internally-circulated electoral target, Surendran will have no other choice but to accommodate Sobha and other dissident leaders, as directed earlier by the central leaders.

“This local body poll will also go down history as the election where the entire RSS cadre and various feeder organisations of the BJP toiled hard at the grassroots level. The results will also be significant in terms of RSS’ relevance in mobilising votes and that too in such a politically favourable climate like never before,” said a senior leader.