Journalist Vijayamohan passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior journalist D Vijayamohan, 65, passed away after a battle with Covid-19 at St Stephens Hospital, New Delhi. He was senior coordinating editor of Malayala Manorama in New Delhi where he had been based since 1985. Vijayamohan’s funeral was held at Nigambodh Ghat on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran and CWC members A K Antony and Oommen Chandy condoled his death.

Hailing from Nedumangad here, Vijayamohan was the son of, the late P K Damodaran Nair and, the late S Maheshwari Amma. Vijayamohan had also made his mark as an author. Several prestigious awards, including the V Karunakaran Nambiar Award (1986), Thiruvananthapuram Press Club’s Sivaram Award (1987) and State Government Media Award (2004) had been conferred on him. He is survived by wife S Jayashree and son Adv V M Vishnu and daughter-in-law Neenu.