STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Journalist Vijayamohan passes away

Senior journalist D Vijayamohan, 65, passed away after a battle with Covid-19 at St Stephens Hospital, New Delhi.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior journalist D Vijayamohan, 65, passed away after a battle with Covid-19 at St Stephens Hospital, New Delhi. He was senior coordinating editor of Malayala Manorama in New Delhi where he had been based since 1985. Vijayamohan’s funeral was held at Nigambodh Ghat on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran and CWC members A K Antony and Oommen Chandy condoled his death.

Hailing from Nedumangad here, Vijayamohan was the son of, the late P K Damodaran Nair and, the late S Maheshwari Amma.   Vijayamohan had also made his mark as an author. Several prestigious awards, including the  V Karunakaran Nambiar Award (1986), Thiruvananthapuram Press Club’s Sivaram Award (1987) and State Government Media Award (2004) had been conferred on him. He is survived by wife S Jayashree and son Adv V M Vishnu and daughter-in-law Neenu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp