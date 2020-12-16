Kollam native dies in Chicago airport accident

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A Kollam native was crushed to death under an aircraft handling equipment at O’Hare international airport, Chicago, United States, on Sunday. The deceased is Jijo George, 35, of Parappattu house, Shalempuram, in Pathanapuram. Jijo George, a ground handling employee was crushed under ‘aircraft drivable pushback apparatus’ at a hangar with the airport on Sunday evening. He was rushed to a nearby resurrection medical centre where he breathed his last.

An autopsy report which was released on Monday stated multiple injuries on the body caused by the accident to be the cause of death. The relatives of Jijo said the body will be laid to rest in Chicago itself. Jijo George leaves behind his eight-months-pregnant wife Ani Jose and a two-year-old son. Jijo’s parents Kunjumon and Moni had been staying with the family in Chicago. Jijo was a ground staffer with the American Airlines for the past four years.