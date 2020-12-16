STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF candidate who died in an accident secures huge win

Saheerabanu was under treatment for the injuries sustained in the accident at a private hospital. She was riding pillion on her son's motorbike.

Saheerabanu

Saheerabanu, who died in a road accident on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: LDF candidate Saheerabanu, 50, who died in a road accident on Tuesday, secured a huge victory in the local body election from ward 15 (Parasheri west) of Thalakkad grama panchayat. She secured 248 votes more than the UDF candidate Sulaikha Beevi to win the ward. 

Saheerabanu was under treatment for the injuries sustained in the accident at a private hospital here. She was riding pillion on her son's motorbike to distribute election slips to the voters in the area when the accident occurred. The motorbike collided with a car.      

She was a former panchayat member and a CPM local committee member. Saheerabanu had been an active worker of the party for the past 20 years.  

"She sustained severe head injuries. The doctors conducted two surgeries on her, but they could not save her," said Tirur CPM area secretary Hamsakutty. He also said the election commission might soon take a call on re-election for the ward. 

