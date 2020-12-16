LDF gets upper hand in most of the Kerala local bodies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling LDF heaved a sigh of relief as it gained an upper hand in most of the local bodies in state as per early voting progressions on Wednesday.

Of the six Corporations, LDF was leading in four.

​In Kannur Corporation, it was the UDF which had a clear lead with NDA opening its account for the first time. In Kochi Corporation it was a neck and neck race between UDF and LDF.

​The BJP-led NDA which claimed to wrest Thiruvananthapuram Corporation this time found itself trailing behind the LDF. UDF was leading only in six wards when counting of votes progressed at around 12 noon.

ALSO READ | Loss of bigwigs in Kerala local body elections major setback for fronts

However, among the 86 municipalities, UDF enjoyed a slight upper hand as it was leading in 40 with LDF following close behind in 39. NDA was leading in two municipalities.

In district panchayats and block panchayats, LDF had a clear lead. The CPM led front was leading in nine of the 14 District panchayats and 101 of the 152 block panchayats.

Of the 941 gram panchayats, LDF was leading in around 491 with UDF in 372 and NDA in 25.