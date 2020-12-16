STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Trial run over, poll panel all set to relay results in real time

The State Election Commission (SEC) has made detailed arrangements for the smooth relay of election results in real time.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Civic body polls, Polls, election, voting

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission (SEC) has made detailed arrangements for the smooth relay of election results in real time.The data will be entered on the Trend software of National Informatics Centre and the votes counted for grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities and corporations will be displayed on the website.

All counting booths have a separate room to enter data. SEC has sought the multiple internet connections from BSNL besides utilising the services of Kerala State Wide Area Network (KSWAN) to ensure smooth uploading of data. 

Keltron will be in charge of ensuring connectivity. “We have appointed a point person at the booth-level and a team leader at district-level counting centres to attend to any technical errors,” said an officer of Keltron.  A final trial run was conducted on Tuesday in all 244 counting stations to check network strength.

Connectivity woes

Internet connectivity was an issue during webcasting of sensitive booths. Keltron could manage webcasting in just 1,619 out of the 1,800 sensitive booths. A Keltron officer said these booths were in remote locations where wired or wireless connectivity was doubtful.

3rd phase was tough

The third phase of the polls was the most challenging as 1,095 sensitive booths had to be covered. The officer said around 200 booths in Kannur were added at the last minute. But we could provide webcasting with the support of BSNL and Akshaya centres, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp