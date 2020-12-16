Trial run over, poll panel all set to relay results in real time

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission (SEC) has made detailed arrangements for the smooth relay of election results in real time.The data will be entered on the Trend software of National Informatics Centre and the votes counted for grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities and corporations will be displayed on the website.

All counting booths have a separate room to enter data. SEC has sought the multiple internet connections from BSNL besides utilising the services of Kerala State Wide Area Network (KSWAN) to ensure smooth uploading of data.

Keltron will be in charge of ensuring connectivity. “We have appointed a point person at the booth-level and a team leader at district-level counting centres to attend to any technical errors,” said an officer of Keltron. A final trial run was conducted on Tuesday in all 244 counting stations to check network strength.

Connectivity woes

Internet connectivity was an issue during webcasting of sensitive booths. Keltron could manage webcasting in just 1,619 out of the 1,800 sensitive booths. A Keltron officer said these booths were in remote locations where wired or wireless connectivity was doubtful.

3rd phase was tough

The third phase of the polls was the most challenging as 1,095 sensitive booths had to be covered. The officer said around 200 booths in Kannur were added at the last minute. But we could provide webcasting with the support of BSNL and Akshaya centres, he said.