A two-fold task ahead for Kerala BJP president

​BJP state president K Surendran had positioned himself as the unofficial opposition leader and had taken the CPM by the horns on several issues.

Kerala BJP leader K Surendran (File | PTI)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local body poll was perhaps the best opportunity for the BJP to register an impressive performance and position itself as a credible third alternative ahead of the upcoming assembly poll. Yet, the party failed to leverage the political situation to its advantage, and the onus would land squarely on the state leadership. 

BJP state president K Surendran had positioned himself as the unofficial opposition leader and had taken the CPM by the horns on several issues. Be it levelling charges against the LDF government regularly or leading the agitation from the front, Surendran had emerged as the face of the saffron party. Meanwhile, simmering dissidence in the ranks and Surendran dismissing the issue as a trivial one have not gone down well with a section in the party. “Had the dissidence been sorted out before  the polls, the party could have registered a better performance,” said a senior leader. 

Also, the lack of effort to reach out to all sections proved disadvantageous for the party, especially in Thiruvananthapuram corporation where the party failed to convincingly counter an alleged minority consolidation against it. “Before the assembly elections, the BJP needs to broaden its base further and make itself acceptable to all communities. This would undoubtedly be one of the major tasks ahead for the state leadership,” said K V S Haridas, a political analyst.

