BJP fares below expectations; Kerala top brass may face heat

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of counting day, the BJP state leadership made a tall claim of registering at least a three-fold rise from the 1,200-plus local body wards that it won in 2015. But when the results came out, the saffron party had to be content with a marginal rise of arount 400 seats, despite unprecedented money and manpower the party invested in the election this time.

The party’s long-cherished dream, of ‘a BJP Mayor welcoming PM Narendra Modi when he visits the capital city’, also remained unfulfilled. The saffron party fell one seat short of its previous tally of 35 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram city council. In the other five city corporations including Thrissur, the BJP could post only single-digit results. However, the party managed to open its account in Kannur corporation.

ALSO READ | Kerala local body polls: Lotus blooms in Pandalam

Among the other urban local bodies, the only saving grace was winning Pandalam municipality while also holding on to Palakkad municipality.

The tally of grama panchayats marginally improved from 14 to 23 this time though the party’s open projection was at least 100. The BJP state unit enjoyed the strongest financial backing this time from its central leadership.

Also, it was an election in which RSS cadre and all feeder organisations toiled at the grassroots level. Despite these factors, the inability of the party to garner votes from a wide cross-section of society would also come in for scrutiny from the central leadership, with the Assembly polls round the corner.

The dissidence issue in the party, which was muted due to the local body poll, is likely to rear its head again, posing a major challenge to the state leadership. The dissident leaders are likely to sharpen their attack against the state top brass and the central leadership will have no other choice but to consider their demands more seriously.