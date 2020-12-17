STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP fares below expectations; Kerala top brass may face heat

The party’s long-cherished dream, of ‘a BJP Mayor welcoming PM Narendra Modi when he visits the capital city’, also remained unfulfilled.

Published: 17th December 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers celebrating victory in local body polls in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

BJP workers celebrating victory in local body polls in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of counting day, the BJP state leadership made a tall claim of registering at least a three-fold rise from the 1,200-plus local body wards that it won in 2015. But when the results came out, the saffron party had to be content with a marginal rise of arount 400 seats, despite unprecedented money and manpower the party invested in the election this time. 

The party’s long-cherished dream, of ‘a BJP Mayor welcoming PM Narendra Modi when he visits the capital city’, also remained unfulfilled. The saffron party fell one seat short of its previous tally of 35 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram city council. In the other five city corporations including Thrissur, the BJP could post only single-digit results. However, the party managed to open its account in Kannur corporation. 

ALSO READ | Kerala local body polls: Lotus blooms in Pandalam

Among the other urban local bodies, the only saving grace was winning Pandalam municipality while also holding on to Palakkad municipality.

The tally of grama panchayats marginally improved from 14 to 23 this time though the party’s open projection was at least 100. The BJP state unit enjoyed the strongest financial backing this time from its central leadership.

Also, it was an election in which RSS cadre and all feeder organisations toiled at the grassroots level. Despite these factors, the inability of the party to garner votes from a wide cross-section of society would also come in for scrutiny from the central leadership, with the Assembly polls round the corner. 

The dissidence issue in the party, which was muted due to the local body poll, is likely to rear its head again, posing a major challenge to the state leadership. The dissident leaders are likely to sharpen their attack against the state top brass and the central leadership will have no other choice but to consider their demands more seriously.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls BJP
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp