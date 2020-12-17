STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Congress, blame may fall on Chennithala

The local body election debacle has come as a blessing in disguise for group politics-afflicted Congress party.

Published: 17th December 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local body election debacle has come as a blessing in disguise for group politics-afflicted Congress party. The person to take most of the blame will be Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who, despite putting in his best efforts, failed to cash in on the political situation.
The poll outcome reveals that the people have not taken the slew of allegations Chennithala raised against the LDF government, which  to an extent questions his credibility. 

Already, MPs K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran and T N Prathapan have come out against Chennithala, as well as KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and former chief minister Oommen Chandy.Following the revelation made by former KC(B) leader Saranya Manoj that the solar scam was stage-managed by MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, there was a clamour by people in Malabar requesting Oommen Chandy to take on the mantle, when he went there for campaigning recently. This had not gone down well with the ‘I’ group led by Chennithala. 

The AICC leadership is also expected to ask Chennithala about the poll results as the assembly elections are due in six months. There may not be a change of guard, but it cannot be ruled out if Oommen Chandy leads the assembly election campaigning to cash in on the crowd-puller image he has, which Chennithala and Mullappally lack. 

Kerala Ramesh Chennithala UDF
