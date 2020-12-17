Kerala local body polls: Job scam accused wins election in Kunnathukal 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the celebrations over the landslide victory in the local body polls, the victory of job scam accused in Kunnathukal panchayat came as an embarrassment for the LDF.

T Ratheesh, who was fielded by the CPI in Paliode ward, won by a margin of 600 votes.

Though CPI had fielded Ratheesh as its candidate, he was expelled after he was arraigned on the charges.

The racket lured job aspirants with offer of jobs in Beverages Corporation and Kerala Tourism Development Corporation.