Jose factor prevails, LDF breaches UDF’s Kottayam fortress

Out of six municipalities, the LDF won two and the UDF one, even as three municipalities delivered a hung verdict.

Published: 17th December 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Proving right the LDF leadership’s decision to induct the Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) into the coalition, the Left front has conquered the UDF fortress of Kottayam in the local body polls. In one of the biggest political upsets in state politics, the LDF won the Kottayam district panchayat and 10 out of 11 block panchayats, besides a majority of grama panchayats in the district.

Out of six municipalities, the LDF won two and the UDF one, even as three municipalities delivered a hung verdict. The UDF is losing sway in Kottayam after a long time.

ALSO READ | Joseph faction suffers setback

Even when it faced major setbacks in the previous local body elections, the UDF could retain the district panchayat and maintain a clear edge in a majority of block and grama panchayats.

This time, however, the LDF won 14 divisions in the 22-member district panchayat, a significant leap from the eight it had won in 2015. Meanwhile, the UDF tally came down to seven from 14 in the outgoing council. Surprisingly, Kerala Janapaksham candidate Shaun George — the son of Poonjar MLA P C George — won from the Poonjar district panchayat division, defeating candidates fielded by the three leading fronts.

The LDF wrested power in 10 block panchayats while UDF’s representation shrunk from 10 in the last elections to one this time. Among grama panchayats, the LDF has registered a clear majority. Out of the 71 grama panchayats, the LDF claimed 39 while the UDF had to be satisfied with 24. In a major achievement, the NDA won the Pallickathodu panchayat and emerged the single largest entity in Mutholi panchayat.

LDF UDF Kottayam Kerala local body polls Kerala Congress (M)
