Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan emerges stronger, silences critics within, outside 

In a span of minutes, an array of Left leaders had come out in Pinarayi’s defence. The Kannur strongman is now all set to emerge more powerful within the party and the Left too.

Published: 17th December 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In his hour-long media briefing on Wednesday, a seemingly confident Pinarayi Vijayan left no room for speculation on who sets the agenda for the next assembly poll.

Just three days into the polls, the UDF and the BJP had questioned Pinarayi’s absence from campaigning.

On Wednesday, CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan stressed that it’s a victory against the fake campaigns against the chief minister.In fact, the verdict is seen as a victory for the pragmatic politics of Pinarayi, who took the lead to bring Jose K Mani to the Left fold, despite strong resentment from the CPI and even a section within the CPM. Clearly, that has paid off hugely in the Left’s favour.

ILLUS: Amit BANDRE

Pinarayi had to face a bit of resistance from within recently. The verdict has ended speculations of any such uprising in the near future, with the victory silencing critics who were eagerly waiting to pounce on him once polls were over.Ever since he took the reins of the CPM two decades ago, his was the major voice in the Left. Of late, it has become the lone voice. Never before has the Left front and its government been such a unified force. It was his decision to anoint A Vijayaraghavan as party chief, when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down.

The victory is also a response to fingers pointed at the CM’s Office. Political observers feel that despite the brave face, Pinarayi was a bit shaken when his office came under the shadow of a series of scams and allegations. Now, however, he can rest easy and continue to lead the government without such qualms.
“The results will instil in him the confidence of returning to power in 2021. This realisation will also make him a more careful administrator. Critics within the CPM, including those in central leadership, will be forced to toe his line,” said a senior leader.

Pinarayi is also sure to realise that the dynamics would be different in assembly polls. The cryptic statement that ‘UDF has become insignificant’ stems from this realisation. “This is not an indicator that the Left would win the assembly polls, but that despite the big boost for LDF, the results has also thrown wide open Kerala’s hitherto bipolar electoral scene,” observed J Prabhash, political analyst.

People know better, says jubilant CM 
T’Puram: The people of Kerala were prudent enough to reject the Opposition parties’ fake allegations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. “People take a stand based on their life experiences. They should not be underestimated,” he said, adding that the UDF has become irrelevant in Kerala politics and BJP’s claims came crashing once again. Further, the CM said his government was headed for an intense effort to complete various development projects before the assembly elections. “The second 100-day programme will be announced in a few days. This is the people’s mandate for our development programmes,” he said.

