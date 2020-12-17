STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala local body elections: Confidence booster for Left front

Basking in the glory of this verdict could prove counterproductive for the front. Instead, it should focus on better governance.

The victory procession of winners of LDF candidates in local body polls through the Manimalayar in Kuttanad. The LDF gained an upper hand across Alappuzha district. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Battered and bruised’ was how the ruling Left front was portrayed ahead of the local body elections. An emphatic win was essential for the front to silence its critics who had raised a slew of corruption charges and political allegations against it in the past many months. 

With around 55 per cent of the panchayats, 10 district panchayats, five corporations and 108 block panchayats in its kitty, the verdict has come as a major confidence booster for the front ahead of the assembly polls more than five months away. With the resounding victory, the front is all set to march under the unquestioned leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Several factors have contributed to the LDF win. The entry of LJD and KC(M) Jose K Mani faction has paid off.

Its selection of candidates, systematic campaigning, addressing infighting and stitching up pragmatic political alliances helped it a lot. A notable takeaway for the Left would be its campaign policy adopted while under attack from central investigation agencies for the past five months. 

“People have witnessed a witch hunt against the LDF and the government, and they have not appreciated it. Though not a referendum against the misuse of central agencies, a thumping victory would not have been possible if the masses had even an iota of doubt,” said CPM politburo member M A Baby.  Similarly, the Left unleashed a major campaign against the UDF for joining hands with communal forces.

“Usually, voting to district and block panchayats is political. Hence, the impact of an anti-Left campaign would have been reflected in these local bodies. Its victory in Thiruvananthapuram corporation proves beyond doubt that it can put up a stiff fight against the saffron party,” said political observer N M Pearson. 

A win of devpt, secular views
The CPM has attributed the victory to its development perspective, performance and secular democratic views. Welfare schemes like social security pensions, flood relief and Covid care were crucial in winning voters’ trust.

