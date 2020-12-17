Kerala local body polls: Namesakes spoil chances of candidates  

Unnikrishnan S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Anas M E and M Rajappan Nair who unsuccessfully contested to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council would be ruing how namesake candidates have spoilt their party.

Both were considered winnable candidates in Puthenpalli and Kaladi divisions, respectively, but the namesakes denied them victory. Anas was pipped to the third position as others — Anas J K of SDPI, independent candidates Anas N and Anas A — together managed to get 1,479 votes while the winning candidate, CPM’s Salim, got 2,094 votes. All four candidates by the name Anas managed to get 2,923 votes.

For M Rajappan Nair, the victory was snatched away from him by a whisker in Kaladi division. He lost to V Sivakumar of BJP by 23 votes while the namesake candidates —Rajappan Nair S, Rajappan Nair G and Rajappan Nair — together got 41 votes.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation poll was one of the tightly contested elections in the state and the victory was often decided by thin margins. There were 65 namesake candidates in all 100 divisions. Bindu S R, BJP candidate in Cheruvakkal division, managed a victory margin of 183 as two namesake candidates — Bindu D and Bindu — could get only 35 votes.

In Anappalam ward of Kunnothuparamba grama panchayat in Kannur, the LJD’s V P Reena Vattaparambathu lost to BJP’s Sujeela T by 26 votes. Meanwhile, her namesakes— Reena, Reena K M and Reena M — managed to get 25 votes. In Aakkulam division in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, both Congress’ Suresh Kumar S and CPM’s V M Jayakumar faced namesake rivals. However, the Congress candidate managed to win by 35 votes.