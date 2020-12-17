STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to reopen 10, 12 classes from January 1

The SSLC and Higher Secondary (Plus Two) exams will be held from March 17 to 30 in strict adherence to Covid protocol.

Published: 17th December 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday decided to start classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 and also for a section of college students from January 1, with certain conditions. 

The meeting also decided to conduct the SSLC and Higher Secondary (Plus Two) examinations from March 17 to 30 in strict adherence to Covid protocol.  

Classes will be held from January 1 for students of Classes 10 and 12 who are gearing up for the practical exams to be conducted as part of the public examinations.

School-based revision and doubt clearance sessions for students of Class 10 and 12 will also begin on January 1. This is part of the follow-up of online classes that were conducted from June this year. However, the students need to obtain consent from the parents to attend these sessions in schools.

Model examination and counselling to reduce mental stress will also be conducted for students of Classes 10 and 12. The ongoing online mode of instruction for Classes 1 to 12, will continue as per schedule.

Classes in colleges and universities

The high-level meeting also decided to start classes for final year degree students and Post-Graduate students. However, only half the number of students shall be present in a class at a given time. The classes can be conducted in shifts in the morning and afternoon.

Classes for Agriculture and Fisheries Universities will also start from January 1 after regulating the number of students attending a session. 

For medical colleges, classes will start on January 1 for students from second year and above.

Ministers KK Shailaja, C Raveendranath, KT Jaleel, VS Sunil Kumar, J Mercykutty Amma, General Education Secretary A Shajahan, Higher Education Secretary Usha Titus, and Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade also attended the high-level meeting.

CBSE schools to follow suit

The CBSE schools too have decided to start sessions of Classes X and XII from January 1. National Council of CBSE Schools said it is in talks with various stakeholders and will announce the dates of the Board examinations soon.

