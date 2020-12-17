Prisons department puts curbs on agencies questioning inmates

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prisons department has decided not to allow law enforcement agencies to question prisoners unless they ensure video recording of the procedure. The order by Rishi Raj Singh, DGP, Prisons, was issued to all prison heads in the state on Wednesday.

The order is applicable to all state and Central agencies, including the CBI, NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

The order comes at a time when Central agencies are repeatedly questioning those lodged in prison in connection with sensational cases such as gold smuggling. Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith have been questioned several times by customs, ED and NIA while they were lodged in various prisons.

Rishi Raj in his order said the new regulation was issued in the wake of the recent Supreme Court verdict that made it mandatory for the law enforcement agencies to videograph questioning of the accused. The top court had also directed the agencies to store the recorded footage for 18 months. The SC had issued the order to prevent violation of human rights of the accused and prisoners.

In his order, Singh made it clear that agencies that arrive for questioning the inmates without video recording facility should be turned away. The order will be applicable from Thursday. Singh also directed prison officials to provide a separate room for questioning of inmates by the probe agencies. The prison superintendents have been vested with the powers to check whether the agencies have brought with them video recording facility.