Punched on nose, UDF needs to do introspection

The UDF camp was confident of winning a majority of local bodies all through the campaign period. But the leadership was, in fact, caught unawares when the results trickled in on Wednesday.

Published: 17th December 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

A UDF candidate who won a division of Kochi Corporation being applauded by party members. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF needs to do serious introspection on what went wrong in the light of its disastrous performance in the elections.

Jose K Mani of KC(Mani) pulling off a remarkable victory in Pala municipality also came as a rude shock. The UDF camp was like a deflated balloon and reluctantly admitted to have failed in taking advantage of the political situation in the state. 

If the minority voters had turned out in large numbers to vote for the UDF candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, a lot of them apparently switched to the LDF in the local body poll.  

The war of words between Congress MPs K Muraleedharan and K Sudhakaran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and UDF convener M M Hassan on one side and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on the other against the local-level adjustments with the Welfare Party of India had only benefited the LDF.  Congress MLA K C Joseph told TNIE that the UDF has to undertake a serious introspection on the dismal performance. 

The general feeling among front leaders was that Jose K Mani faction leaving the UDF and joining the LDF would not affect their prospects, but the election results left the UDF red faced on Wednesday. While former chief minister Oommen Chandy was not keen to oust Jose faction from the UDF, Chennithala was confident that his leaving would not affect the front. “The distribution of free food kits by the government proved to be crucial as they were able to project it as their USP,” Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 

The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
