Win in Kerala local body polls due to principled political stand: CPM

The secretariat also accused many media platforms of running defamatory campaigns against it. Self-correction will help them retain credibility, the party said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat has attributed its historic win in the local body polls to its principled political stand. “This is people’s recognition for the state government. We salute them for giving a fitting reply to the defamatory campaigns with the help of Central investigation agencies and right wing media,” CPM secretariat said in a statement on Wednesday. 

“The UDF had a tacit understanding with the BJP and an open alliance with the Welfare Party. Congress even cross-voted for the BJP in several wards in Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation,” the CPM said.
“Congress bridged those standing for Hindu Rashtra and those for Islamic Rashtra. But the people of Kerala stood with the secular stand of the LDF,” the statement said. 

The secretariat also accused many media platforms of running defamatory campaigns against it. Self-correction will help them retain credibility, the party said.  The LDF will make necessary corrections in places where they did not get the expected win, it added.

