Allies and own leaders pile on Kerala Congress leadership

The KPCC leadership is feeling the heat from all corners following the UDF’s debacle in the local body elections with even allies not sparing them.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The KPCC leadership is feeling the heat from all corners following the UDF’s debacle in the local body elections with even allies not sparing them. The IUML, RSP and the P J Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress first expressed displeasure against the Congress state leadership.Meanwhile, displeased with its leaders washing dirty linen in public through the press, the AICC has come out with a gag order against them.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, RSP’s Shibu Baby John and KC(M) Joseph faction leader P J Joseph spoke against the the factional politics within Congress. Though Kunhalikutty has not blamed any leader directly, his message was clear: That the Congress should first set its house in order. In a Facebook post, RSP leader Shibu Baby John wrote that only his hometown Chavara withstood the typhoon unleashed by the Left camp. Joseph lamented that it was the internal squabbles in Congress that led to the UDF’s dismal performance.

Now, old guards in the Congress are voicing their annoyance with former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien lashing out at the KPCC leadership on Thursday. This has not gone down too well with the party’s rank and file.“Kurien had been a Lok Sabha MP six times and served another two terms in the Rajya Sabha. Instead of feeling grateful to the party, he is taking potshots at the leadership. Similarly, a senior Congress leader like K Muraleedharan, MP, should not bare his soul before the media as it hampers the party’s prospects,” a Congress MLA told TNIE, on the condition of anonymity.

It has been over 10 months since former KPCC president V M Sudheeran last attended the high-power Political Affairs Committee meeting. Though it is said he is upset with the leaders over rampant factionalism, none has tried to find out the reason for his absence. He is also keeping away from the media. 

KPCC organising general secretary K P Anil Kumar told TNIE that senior MPs who are also a part of the KPCC and should be role models for party workers, are flaying the party whithout realising the damage they are inflicting.“The statements from senior MPs are only weakening the party. They should be voicing their woes in the party forums,” said Anil Kumar.

