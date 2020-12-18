BJP, SDPI and apolitical outfits eat into UDF vote share more

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The BJP, SDPI and fringe parties have eaten into the vote share of both LDF and UDF, but Congress-led front is the bigger loser. While there is a drop of 200 seats in the LDF tally, the UDF has lost around 800 seats. Besides, communal polarisation and entry of apolitical organisations are worrying trends for mainstream parties. The LDF, which had garnered 10,328 seats in the three-tier local bodies in 2015, could get 10,116 seats this time, a decline of just 222 seats. However, UDF, which won 8,847 seats in 2015, has got only 8,022 seats this time, a whopping drop of 825 seats. The BJP-led NDA has bettered its tally by taking its total seats to 1,600 from 1,244 in 2015.

Interestingly, SDPI improved its number of seats by more than 100 per cent it won in the 2015 poll. It bagged 95 seats in local bodies including a division in Kollam Corporation, stunning all three fronts.

Congress leaders are of the view that the anti-incumbency votes against the LDF government got split as BJP secured a share of these. “The UDF could not exploit the anti-incumbency as the votes got split and BJP garnered a good number of votes in UDF bastions, which in turn helped LDF’s victory. The SDPI also ate into the minority votes, which used to be polled by UDF,” said Mathew Kuzhalnadan, KPCC general secretary.

He also pointed out that apolitical organisations such as V4Kochi also played spoilsport for the Congress in Kochi Corporation, though they failed to open their account. However, J Prabhash, political analyst and former pro-vice-chancellor of Kerala University, said people have an aversion towards established political outfits and this has turned into votes for apolitical organisations.

“The entry of apolitical outfits could not be seen as a non-political issue. Why people are preferring these outfits? It’s a serious political matter. The people are giving a warning as the mainstream political parties have failed them,” he said.

Responding to the communal polarisation and growth of SDPI, political commentator N M Pearson said the fringe outfits comprising extreme elements among the Muslim community have eaten into the UDF vote share as the people who are voting for them now were earlier with UDF. “The SDPI has been attempting for a communal polarisation like RSS and it could not take it forward to a large extend. However, the LDF has won the trust of secular people in the minority communities,” he said.