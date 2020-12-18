STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Express staffer dies in bike-van collision in Kerala

As he had suffered severe injuries in the head and stomach, he was taken to Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi but died on the way. 

Published: 18th December 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  M Sandeep, 35, The New Indian Express Kochi unit general accounts coordinator, died after his motorcycle collided with a van on National Highway 66 at Valavanad near Cherthala on Thursday. The incident happened around 9am when Sandeep of Kadamattu house at Ponga in Kainakari was going to the office. Local residents rushed him to Providence Hospital, Pathirapally, and he was later shifted to Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital.

As he had suffered severe injuries in the head and stomach, he was taken to Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi but died on the way. The body has been shifted to Tripunithura Taluk Hospital for postmortem. The funeral will be held on his house premises at 4pm on Friday. He is the son of late Muraleedharan Pillai and late Omana. He is survived by sisters Saleela and Savitha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Indian Express accident Kerala
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp