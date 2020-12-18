Express staffer dies in bike-van collision in Kerala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: M Sandeep, 35, The New Indian Express Kochi unit general accounts coordinator, died after his motorcycle collided with a van on National Highway 66 at Valavanad near Cherthala on Thursday. The incident happened around 9am when Sandeep of Kadamattu house at Ponga in Kainakari was going to the office. Local residents rushed him to Providence Hospital, Pathirapally, and he was later shifted to Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital.

As he had suffered severe injuries in the head and stomach, he was taken to Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi but died on the way. The body has been shifted to Tripunithura Taluk Hospital for postmortem. The funeral will be held on his house premises at 4pm on Friday. He is the son of late Muraleedharan Pillai and late Omana. He is survived by sisters Saleela and Savitha.