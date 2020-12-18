STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fight for Pala seat begins in Left front

Published: 18th December 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Kerala NCP leader Mani C Kappan

Senior Kerala NCP leader Mani C Kappan (Photo | Facebook/@ManiCKappen)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  The rumblings in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kottayam refuse to subside even after the coalition secured a thumping victory in the local body elections in the state, especially in Central Travancore. With Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) proving its clout in Central Travancore by helping the LDF conquer the UDF fortress of Kottayam, a section in the NCP has staked claim to the Pala assembly seat in the coming assembly elections.

In an attempt to prevent Jose K Mani from taking over the seat from NCP, Pala MLA and party leader Mani C Kappan has rubbished the claim that LDF’s triumph in Central Travancore was a result of KC(M)’s entry into the coalition.  

Speaking to mediapersons in Pala, Kappan tried to portray LDF’s victory as a result of the collective efforts of coalition partners. Kappan also tried to point out that the KC(M) ‘factor’ didn’t help the LDF as expected. “The preliminary conclusion is that the LDF couldn’t retain the achievement it had made in Pala byelection, when Jose faction was not in the front. Moreover, in Pala Municipality, the Jose faction, which had won 17 seats in the previous elections, got only 10 seats this time,” he said. 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

