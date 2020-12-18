No oppn for LDF in 10 Kannur panchayats

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The fact that LDF has no opposition in 10 panchayats, one municipality and two block panchayats shows the supremacy of the Left in the district. In Anthur municipality, LDF has repeated its complete dominance by winning all 28 seats. It has also won all seats in Thalassery and Panur block panchayats. The 10 panchayats where LDF has no opposition are Kankol-Alappadamba, Cheruthazham, Kannapuram, Kallyassery, Karivellur-Peralam, Chittaripparamba, Pannyannur, Kathirur, Ezhome and Pinarayi.