Posters seeking leadership change in Congress pop up in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Flex boards and posters with the slogan ‘Call K Muraleedharan, Save Congress’ appeared in many parts of Kozhikode town, including on Bank Road near Government District Veterinary Hospital, after the announcement of election results. Demand to give party leadership to K Muraleedharan to save the Congress in Kerala was raised through the posters.

‘Muraleedharan can give energy to the workers,’ ‘Kerala is waiting for a repeat of Karunakaran trend,’ the posters read. There were many disputes among UDF leaders regarding the announcement of candidates in Kozhikode district. In these, the views of Muraleedharan and Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC president, were noted.