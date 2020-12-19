Cops register 7 cases following series of SDPI-Congress clashes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed in Kanyakulangara and surrounding areas on Friday night after SDPI and Congress workers engaged in a series of clashes near Kanyakulangara junction. Vattappara police said that the two parties had engaged in a brawl on Wednesday after the results were announced. Friday’s clash was a follow up of that incident.

The police said a Congress worker had burst crackers near the place where women SDPI workers were preparing payasam to celebrate their election win, on Wednesday. The SDPI and Congress workers on Friday entered into a scuffle over the issue. The second clash occurred here between the workers of the two parties. The activists of both the parties took protest marches, while the Congress workers also blocked MC Road demanding police action against SDPI workers. Vattappara police said that seven cases were registered against both the parties’ workers for clashing, violating restrictions and blocking the road.