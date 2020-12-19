COVID-19: Ernakulam reports 578 new cases, 504 recoveries
Published: 19th December 2020 04:32 AM | Last Updated: 19th December 2020 04:32 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: As many as 578 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. Of them, 436 got infected through local transmission. The newly-infected also include 5 healthcare workers and 6 migrant labourers. According to health officials, the sources of infection of 137 people could not be traced.
Meanwhile, 504 Covid patients recovered from the disease. At present, 8,026 people are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Multiple Covid cases have been reported from places including Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Chittattukara, Elanji, Edappally, Kaloor, Chendamangalam, Vadakkekara and Kalamassery.
COVID TRACKER
- New cases: 578
- Total confirmed cases: 75,281
- Total positive cases under treatment: 8,026
- Patients recovered so far: 68,346
- Covid-19 deaths to date: 272
- Persons added to hospital isolation: 155
- Discharged from hospital isolation: 107
- Persons at Covid care centres: 15
- Persons added to home quarantine: 1,980
- Released from home quarantine: 1,268
- Total people under home quarantine: 29,210
- Calls received at call centre: 324