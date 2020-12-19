COVID-19: Ernakulam reports 578 new cases, 504 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 578 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. Of them, 436 got infected through local transmission. The newly-infected also include 5 healthcare workers and 6 migrant labourers. According to health officials, the sources of infection of 137 people could not be traced.

Meanwhile, 504 Covid patients recovered from the disease. At present, 8,026 people are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Multiple Covid cases have been reported from places including Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Chittattukara, Elanji, Edappally, Kaloor, Chendamangalam, Vadakkekara and Kalamassery.

