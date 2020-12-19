STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

DIGs to be Commissioners again in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

Move comes in the wake of the government dropping plan to implement the commissionerate system in two cities, say sources

Published: 19th December 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

woman police, police woman, kerala police

A Kerala cop quenching her thirst while on duty in front of the Secretariat (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Come January, the police department will do away with its recent practice of posting IG-level officers as city police commissioners to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The decision follows the drop of the government plan to implement the commissionerate system in these two cities, sources told TNIE. Though the commissioners of these two cities formerly used to be officers of the rank of DIGs, they were replaced with IGs as the government began seriously toying with the idea of commissionerate system. 

The police commissionerate system envisages the sharing of magisterial powers with commissioners. It was for this purpose that senior IG-level officers were posted to the two cities as commissioners. But with the plan going awry, there was no point in them remaining commissioners, sources said, adding that the decision would be implemented by January.

“Under the circumstance, the best option is to do away with the current policy of posting IG-level officers to helm the two cities. There is no point in keeping an IG as a commissioner as police ranges are now being helmed by DIG-level officers, who are subordinates to the IGs,” sources said.

The sources added that though the government had a favourable view regarding the commissionerate system, the proposal was stiffly opposed by the front’s coalition partner CPI and the IAS lobby. “Several proposals in the draft were discarded and the remaining was diluted to mollify the detractors. But it still failed to find traction among decision-makers,” sources in the police department said. Police insiders hinted that the change would be brought in during the next re-shuffle of senior officials ahead of the assembly elections.

Police nodal officer for 2021 polls
The State Police Chief has nominated ADGP Manoj Abraham as the police nodal officer for the 2021 assembly elections. Armed Battalion ADGP K Padmakumar has been appointed as the police nodal officer for the Central Armed Police Force. Headquarters IG P Vijayan has is the police nodal officer for election expenditure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp