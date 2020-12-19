STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Man stabbed to death by friend over WhatsApp chats

The duo fought over some Whatsapp chat before one of them stabbed the other to death. 

Published: 19th December 2020 03:15 PM

Stabbing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend following a heated argument over some WhatsApp chats at Mangalapuram near Attingal here on Friday night. 

The deceased Vishnu is a native of Kurakada, Chempakamangalam. The accused Vimal, 38, of Karikuzhy is under treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital and he is under the surveillance of the police. 

The Mangalapuram Police has registered a case and Vimal will be taken into custody after completing the treatment.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Friday when Vimal took Vishnu from his home along with another friend. They assembled at a secluded place and engaged in a brawl over some WhatsApp chat. Vimal and Vishnu fought each other and Vimal was injured on his head. 

During the fight, Vimal took a knife from his pocket and stabbed Vishnu on his chest. Vishnu died on the spot. 

Through Vimal and the friend fled the spot, they landed in the police net later. The police recorded the statement from Vimal and booked him under Section 302 ( Punishment for Murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The body of Vishnu has been handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination. Vishnu's parents died long ago and he is survived by his sister, the police said.

