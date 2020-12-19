People rejected communal tie-up of UDF: MV Jayarajan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: People of Kannur stood with the LDF rejecting communal and religious tie-ups of UDF during the recently held civic body polls, said CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan. Jayarajan told reporters that people have thrown the unholy alliance of UDF and Jamaat-e- Islami into the dustbin and both UDF and Welfare Party could not get any advantage from their secret pact.

The thumping victory scored by the LDF in the district is the result of holding the values of secularism high, said Jayarajan. People have acknowledged development and welfare activities of the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

People stood firm with the government, which had stood with them during crises like Covid, Nipah, floods and Ockhi. UDF should realise that people have rejected the defamatory campaigns being carried out along with BJP and right wing media, said Jayarajan. People of Kannur have rejected the false campaign in connection with bogus voting. LDF will observe Victory Day on December 21, the day on which the swearing in of elected representatives of local bodies will be held.