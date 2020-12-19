PM Modi will intervene in Church row, says Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intervene to settle the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Church, Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has said. A former state president of the BJP, he was speaking to reporters after meeting Modi in the national capital on Friday. Pillai said Modi has assured him that he will begin his interventions in the matter after Christmas.

The Mizoram Governor handed over to Modi a memorandum which the heads of various Christian groups had submitted to him. In the memorandum, they pointed out that Christians were receiving only 20% of the central funds for minority welfare through the state government despite them constituting 40% of the minorities.

He said the memorandum also expressed concern over the attempts of radical Islamic groups to influence girls from the Christian community and attacks against churches across the world. The Mizoram Governor also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day and apprised him of the concerns of the Christian community.