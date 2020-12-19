STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PM Modi will intervene in Church row, says Sreedharan Pillai

The Mizoram Governoe handed over to Modi a memor a n d u m which the heads of v a r i o u s Chr i s t ian groups had submitted to him.

Published: 19th December 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intervene to settle the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Church, Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has said. A former state president of the BJP, he was speaking to reporters after meeting Modi in the national capital on Friday. Pillai said Modi has assured him that he will begin his interventions in the matter after Christmas.

The Mizoram Governor handed over to Modi a memorandum which the heads of various Christian groups had submitted to him. In the memorandum, they pointed out that Christians were receiving only 20% of the central funds for minority welfare through the state government despite them constituting 40% of the minorities.

He said the memorandum also expressed concern over the attempts of radical Islamic groups to influence girls from the Christian community and attacks against churches across the world. The Mizoram Governor also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day and apprised him of the concerns of the Christian community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi PS Sreedharan Pillai Kerala church dispute
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp