Rumblings in JD(S) as CK Nanu faction calls state council meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Left Front emerged winner in the local body polls, Left ally Janata Dal(S) is facing serious trouble from within. Raising threats of an imminent split, the C K Nanu faction - which had faced organisational action recently - has called its state council meeting on Tuesday.

There are indications that the rebel faction is planning to sever ties with the party national leadership. JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda had recently suspended the state committee under C K Nanu and appointed an ad-hoc panel under Tiruvalla MLA Mathew T Thomas.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) official leadership maintained that leaders with the C K Nanu faction are already under suspension. The LDF leadership however refused to be drawn into the controversy. “These are internal issues of each party. The Left Front will not interfere with such issues,” said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

LJD seeks Vadakara Assembly seat



KOZHIKODE: In another development, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), another Left ally has put forth a demand for the Vadakara Assembly seat, currently held by JD(S) MLA C K Nanu. The CPM leadership is, however, not keen on entertaining the claim.

“Talks about seat division within the front are untimely. This is not the appropriate time for such discussions,” pointed out JD(S) leadership.