Kerala COVID-19: Test positivity rate crosses 10% mark again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the health department has intensified vigil against increase in spread of COVID-19, the test positivity rate (TPR) once again crossed 10 per cent mark on Friday after a brief lull. The TPR is an indicator of spread of infection. The recent spike in TPR has increased the weekly average closer to 9 per cent. As many as 5,456 persons were found to have been infected from the 54,472 samples tested. 4,722 persons, including 37 healthcare workers, were infected through contact and the source of infection for 606 was unknown.

Meanwhile, 23 deaths in the last few days were confirmed on Friday as due to COVID taking the death toll in the state to 2,757. Among the dead include a five- year-old-boy Sreedath from Kappad in Kozhikode while the rest of them were senior citizens. On the positive side 4,701 people recovered from the illness.

The health department has given emphasis to “e-Sanjeevani,” the online medical facility anticipating a spike in infection after the local body elections. Health Minister K K Shailaja said the spread has increased in several locations after the elections. She requested the public to utilise the facility for medical consultation and also reminded them to take precaution against further spread. “Those who have interacted closely with a crowd should take precaution for a week. Symptoms such as fever, cold and throat pain should not be disregarded,” she said.