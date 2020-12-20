15 more identified with Shigella symptoms in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Fifteen more people have been identified with suspected Shigella symptoms after the district medical authority went into an overdrive to detect infected people and prevent the bacterial disease spread. The district medical office held a camp in Kottaparamba here and screened 110 people, including women and children, from disease-affected areas. Those identified with symptoms were told to remain vigilant and are advised to get hospitalised if their condition worsens.

“So far six children, including the 11-year-old boy who died on December 11, have been found infected in the district. All the infected children are either the deceased child’s family members or his neighbours. For now, we have instructed people with symptoms to stay at home and consult a doctor if the condition deteriorates. There is no need to conduct Shigella test now. The situation in the district is under control,” said Kozhikode district medical officer Dr V Jayashree.

Shigella threat: Food samples from restaurants, tea shops inspected

According to sources, around 25 people, including 13 children, have been admitted to various hospitals in the district with Shigella-like symptoms. Residents of Kadalundi, Feroke, Peruvayal and Vazhoor areas are among the patients. Shigellosis is an infectious disease caused by the Shigella bacteria, which causes stomach pain, diarrhea and fever in those infected.

Though a worldwide problem, Shigella is more often seen in developing countries, especially in crowded locations such as schools, day-care centres, nursing homes or regions with poor sanitation. On Saturday, apart from super chlorinating the wells in the disease-affected areas, food safety department officials collected food samples from restaurants and tea shops to check whether they are contaminated.