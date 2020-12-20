Chargesheet against priests triggers blame game in Syro-Malabar Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chargesheet against priests who were in the forefront of protests relating to the controversial land deals of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in a forgery case would help the official faction of the Syro-Malabar Church to further defend Cardinal Alencherry. However, the Archdiocese faction is outraged by the move by the Church against its own priests and terms the chargesheet as a diversionary tactic to avoid restitution of losses incurred by the Archdiocese in the land deals.

The police submitted the chargesheet naming four persons, including three priests of the archdiocese, as accused in a case for allegedly forging documents to defame Cardinal George Alencherry. The priests, including senior priest and chief editor of the church-run weekly Fr Paul Thelekatt, Fr Benny Maramparambil, who headed an inquiry commission which probed the irregularities in the land deals of the archdiocese and filed report against the cardinal, Fr Antony Kallookaran, and a layperson, Adithya Z Valavi are named as accused in the case.

The spokesperson of the priests’ body of the archdiocese, Fr Jose Vailikodath in a statement said that they are sure that the truth will come out in the court and that the innocent would be set free.“A series of meetings chaired by newly appointed metropolitan vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese were held recently in connection with the financial losses incurred in the land deals. He is entrusted with the task of finding a solution to the losses.

A detailed report on the losses and those responsible for the losses were submitted by the 12-member committee - including priests and laity of the Archdiocese - to the permanent Synod of the Church. It is in this backdrop that the chargesheet was submitted,” stated Fr Jose Vailikodath.

Meanwhile, Binu Chacko, president of the Catholic Forum, a laity group supporting the Cardinal, said that the chargesheet was still incomplete. Binu alleged that an auxiliary bishop and five more priests were part of the conspiracy.However, Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a laity group that was on the forefront in the land deal row agitations, said that ahead of the upcoming Synod in January, the Cardinal faction is trying to divert attention from the land deals and restitution.

“The chargesheet was just a last-minute attempt to save the face of a man who has been an accused in over 16 cases. Seeing that the restitution would be presented in the upcoming Synod in January, the Cardinal faction has given a counter case against those who raised their voices against him and his wrongdoings,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, general secretary, AMT.

Police clean chit to Cardinal

Kochi: A closure report filed on October 28 by C-Branch has surfaced and it has given a clean chit to Cardinal George Alencherry in a case registered in connection with the controversial land deals of Ernakulam- Angamaly archdiocese. The police in the report have requested the court to consider the case as closed as their investigation has revealed that the case was registered due to a ‘Mistake by fact’.

The report submitted is one among the 16 cases relating to the controversial land deals. The report stated that there was no evidence to prove the allegations against the Cardinal. “The police had failed to properly investigate the case and therefore we have decided to approach the court for a re-investigation under judicial supervision. The clean chit given to the Cardinal cannot be accepted. Many factors were ignored by the police,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, general secretary of AMT.