STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chargesheet against priests triggers blame game in Syro-Malabar Church

Archdiocese faction terms it a tactic to avoid restitution of losses caused in land deals

Published: 20th December 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Chargesheet against priests who were in the forefront of protests relating to the controversial land deals of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in a forgery case would help the official faction of the Syro-Malabar Church to further defend Cardinal Alencherry. However, the Archdiocese faction is outraged by the move by the Church against its own priests and terms the chargesheet as a diversionary tactic to avoid restitution of losses incurred by the Archdiocese in the land deals.

The police submitted the chargesheet naming four persons, including three priests of the archdiocese, as accused in a case for allegedly forging documents to defame Cardinal George Alencherry. The priests, including senior priest and chief editor of the church-run weekly Fr Paul Thelekatt, Fr Benny Maramparambil, who headed an inquiry commission which probed the irregularities in the land deals of the archdiocese and filed report against the cardinal, Fr Antony Kallookaran, and a layperson, Adithya Z Valavi are named as accused in the case.

The spokesperson of the priests’ body of the archdiocese, Fr Jose Vailikodath in a statement said that they are sure that the truth will come out in the court and that the innocent would be set free.“A series of meetings chaired by newly appointed metropolitan vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese were held recently in connection with the financial losses incurred in the land deals. He is entrusted with the task of finding a solution to the losses.

A detailed report on the losses and those responsible for the losses were submitted by the 12-member committee - including priests and laity of the Archdiocese - to the permanent Synod of the Church. It is in this backdrop that the chargesheet was submitted,” stated Fr Jose Vailikodath.

Meanwhile, Binu Chacko, president of the Catholic Forum, a laity group supporting the Cardinal, said that the chargesheet was still incomplete. Binu alleged that an auxiliary bishop and five more priests were part of the conspiracy.However, Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a laity group that was on the forefront in the land deal row agitations, said that ahead of the upcoming Synod in January, the Cardinal faction is trying to divert attention from the land deals and restitution.

READ HERE | Four chargesheeted for forgery to defame Cardinal George Alenchery

“The chargesheet was just a last-minute attempt to save the face of a man who has been an accused in over 16 cases. Seeing that the restitution would be presented in the upcoming Synod in January, the Cardinal faction has given a counter case against those who raised their voices against him and his wrongdoings,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, general secretary, AMT.

Police clean chit to Cardinal 
Kochi: A closure report filed on October 28 by C-Branch has surfaced and it has given a clean chit to Cardinal George Alencherry in a case registered in connection with the controversial land deals of Ernakulam- Angamaly archdiocese. The police in the report have requested the court to consider the case as closed as their investigation has revealed that the case was registered due to a ‘Mistake by fact’.

The report submitted is one among the 16 cases relating to the controversial land deals. The report stated that there was no evidence to prove the allegations against the Cardinal. “The police had failed to properly investigate the case and therefore we have decided to approach the court for a re-investigation under judicial supervision. The clean chit given to the Cardinal cannot be accepted. Many factors were ignored by the police,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, general secretary of AMT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
priests Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp