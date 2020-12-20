Coronavirus cases cross 7-lakh mark in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s COVID-19 confirmed case tally crossed the seven lakh mark on Saturday. At the same time, the state on the day recorded its third-highest daily test positivity rate (TPR) -10.49 per cent. This is for the second consecutive day that the TPR stood above 10 per cent.

The state on the day recorded 6,293 fresh cases and 4,749 recovered cases. Of the fresh cases, 5,578 were contact cases, 593 were cases with unknown source of infection, 73 were returnees and 49 were health workers. The deaths that were confirmed as due to the virus were 29.

When it comes to case progression, it was on November 30 that the case tally crossed six lakh. For reaching the next one lakh it took only 19 days. The state first crossed the one-lakh mark on September 11.