ED all set to file chargesheet against M Sivasankar

 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to file a chargesheet against former principal secretary M Sivasankar so as to deny him a statutory bail.

Published: 20th December 2020 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar enters the ED office in Kochi after being taken into custody by the central agency

M Sivasankar enters the ED office in Kochi after being taken into custody by the central agency. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to file a chargesheet against former principal secretary M Sivasankar so as to deny him a statutory bail. ED is probing the money trail behind the sensational gold smuggling using the diplomatic channel.

Sources said the agency is considering filing a chargesheet as 60 days after his arrest will end on December 26. ED already has filed a chargesheet against prime accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith P S and Sandeep Nair. But since the chargesheet was not filed within 60 days of Swapna’s arrest, she was granted statutory bail by the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kochi.

“This time a supplementary chargesheet will be filed on time so that Sivasankar cannot avail of bail provision. The documentation procedure is under way and the chargesheet will be filed by within the next few days. Top official in New Delhi was consulted and direction was given to file chargesheet on time,” ED sources said.

Even if Sivsankar receives bail, the former bureaucrat will not be released as he is arrested by customs as well. “He was arrested on October 28. The 60-day time period completes on December 26. However, as the court will be on leave on December 25, 26 and 27, the chargesheet has to be filed by December 24. It is almost ready,” sources said.

