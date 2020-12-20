Local body polls: This Kerala conservationist has another hat to wear

By Express News Service

WAYANAD: His 10-year research as a biodiversity conservationist at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in Wayanad has been noticeable on various counts. He was part of a team that converted 30 acres of barren land at Manikaavu near Meenangadi to a sacred grove. The ‘forest’ at Kakkavayal Vanaparvam in Thamarassery was nourished by planting Rare Endangered Threatened (RET) species of the Western Ghats. He also led the team in completing successfully the vegetation study at flood-hit Puthumala.

The biodiversity researcher, Jithin M M, now has an additional role to play -- panchayat member. He won under the CPM label from Puthoorvayal ward of the Meppadi grama panchayat. And he knows how he can contribute. “I don’t wish to stop my research activities being elected to the LSG body. Protection of biodiversity has a major role in Wayanad and I am looking forward to utilising my expertise,” Jithin said.

MSSRF has been active in providing technical advice and plant species to the Carbon Neutral project in Wayanad and Jithin was in the forefront. He had studied extensively about the nine RET plant species of Western Ghats, their extend of threat and medicinal properties. Afforestation and augmentation of sacred groves is another interesting field for the 41-year-old, which has resulted in the restoration of many sacred groves, like the ‘Kootta Kavu’ in Pozhuthana panchayat.

Originally from Balussery in Kozhikode, Jithin is now settled in Wayanad. All through his academic pursuits, he has kept pace with political activism as well. Reading, travel and interaction with fellow greens triggered his passion for environment, he said.Having completed his post graduation in plantation development from Calicut University in 2004, with a fourth rank, it was perhaps natural that he should turn into an avid conservationist.

The importance of hills, valleys and greenery for the existence of mankind, and the extent to which these are exploited were an eye-opener, he said.“All nature conservation activities need human intervention, making the survival of humans as important as nature. The stress should be on minimizing the impact on nature. If deforestation has been carried out for a project, afforestation should also take place in equal measure.”