Following local body elections debacle, Congress devising new tactics for 2021 Kerala assembly polls

KOCHI: Smarting from the local body poll setback, the Congress has decided to adopt a new approach for the assembly elections, which are just five months away, even as it is unlikely to go in for a massive overhaul of the top leadership. Sources said that the party will go for winnable candidates and discard group equations, taking lessons from the civic polls.

Selection of candidates based on groups had triggered major headache for the party in the form of rebel candidates in many seats across the state. Though top-level reshuffle is ruled out at this juncture, the sources said district Congress chiefs, who hold other positions, may be asked to step down.

This means DCC presidents of Ernakulam, Palakkad and Wayanad, who are also holding the post of MLA or MP, will have to quit. Besides, insiders maintained that the party's Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam district chiefs may have to step down in the wake of poll setback.

The party feels that the rebel candidates spoiled its chances in the local body polls and such a scenario would not happen in the upcoming assembly elections. "In the central Travancore region, the Congress faced the rebel menace, which affected our prospects," said KPCC vice-president Joseph Vazhakkan.

"In several panchayats, Congress and Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction candidates fought each other and the CPM candidates were mere spectators. This situation will not happen in the assembly elections," said KPCC vice-president Joseph Vazhakkan.

According to him, fresh faces will be fielded as candidates though there would not be a change at the top. "There is no clamour for changing the Opposition leader. Besides, senior leader Oommen Chandy has enough responsibilities in the party," Vazhakkan said.

However, the top leaders are worried over the decline of votes in minority-dominated regions, which were once considered UDF bastions. Some leaders are of the view that the alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami- backed Welfare Party spoiled the good relationship with other Muslim communities in northern districts. Also, the setback in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur and Kottayam - after the Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction left the coalition - should be addressed, feel the leaders.

They said steps will be taken to remove misconceptions, if any, that the minorities have regarding the UDF’s stance on various issues. An AICC leader, who requested anonymity, said the minorities have not distanced themselves from the Congress and the UDF.

"The majority community voted with a vengeance against the CPM and LDF in the last Lok Sabha elections in the wake of the Sabarimala issue. Though the UDF faced no such voter angst, the CPM adopted a clever apolitical strategy in these polls. For example, in Chengannur municipality, the CPM candidates contested as independents in more than 20 seats. They have not fought this poll politically and this strategy will not work in the assembly polls," he said.

Senior Congress leader and former KPCC chief K Muraleedharan said a change in present leadership would not bring any achievement. "Congress requires collective discussions and collective leadership," he said. According to the leaders, the KPCC meeting scheduled to be held on December 27 will devise more strategies.

A leader of a prominent constituent in the UDF said Congress rebel candidates contested in the seats offered to its smaller constituents such as RSP, Kerala Congress (Jacob) and CMP. "The Congress has not trusted these constituents. This has also affected the poll results," he said, requesting anonymity.