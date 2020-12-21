Kerala local body polls: With no majority, Kottayam municipality to decide via 'draw of lots'

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The administration of the Kottayam municipality, where neither the UDF nor the LDF has the minimum numbers to rule the council, will be decided through a draw of lots. In the 52-seat urban body, the UDF won 21 seats, while LDF won 22.

However, with Bincy Sebastian, the Congress rebel who won from Gandhinagar South (Ward 52), deciding to back the Congress-led coalition, both fronts will now have equal number of seats in the new council.

The NDA, which won eight seats, is likely to stay as an independent bloc. However, it has not made its stance clear yet. It is learnt that the LDF and the UDF are also not keen to align with the BJP-led coalition, at least for the time being.

Bincy on Sunday attended a meeting at the District Congress Committee office in Kottayam and held discussions with senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy. On her arrival at the party office in the afternoon, she was given a warm reception by the party leadership.

She demanded the chairperson’s position for the next five years and the UDF seems to have agreed to this. The chairperson’s post in Kottayam Municipality is reserved for women this time.

"As we have received the confirmation on the support from the independent councillor (Bincy), the chairperson will be decided through a draw of lots," said Joshy Philip, president of Kottayam DCC. Bincy had won Gandhinagar South seat by just eight votes. Since then, both LDF and UDF have been seeking her support.

ETTUMANOOR

In Ettumanoor municipality, the UDF leadership has succeeded in finalising the support of two of the three independents. The stance of the independents here has turned crucial for the UDF and the LDF, which won 13 and 12 seats, respectively.

CHANGANASSERY

The Congress is engaged in active consultations with the three independents who won in Changanassery. The party remains hopeful of retaining power in the urban body, where it won 15 seats in comparison to 16 seats won by LDF and three seats won by BJP.