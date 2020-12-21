STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala RTC streamlines bus drivers' working hours to ensure less fatigue

As per the guidelines, all long-distance night trips should follow the crew change system to reduce the number of fatigue-induced accidents.

Published: 21st December 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC buses, KSRTC

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashitha Jayaprakash)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a bid to ensure travel safety amid the expansion of its services, the KSRTC has introduced a comprehensive set of guidelines that focus on the provision of adequate rest to drivers. On Sunday, KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar directed all unit heads to ensure that a driver’s maximum work hours in a crew-change system should be limited to eight hours.

The drivers should be allowed adequate rest between two duties. They can take 30 minutes of rest after five hours of continuous driving. As per the guidelines, all long-distance night trips should follow the crew change system to reduce the number of fatigue-induced accidents. The unit heads will have to ensure that a proper resting place and other facilities are available for the crew.

Those who are part of the crew change system will also get Rs 100 as additional stay allowance. The crew shall continue with their duty after the rest period. The CMD also instructed the unit heads and the chief traffic officer to prepare a schedule on a trial basis for one month.

The KSRTC implemented the crew-change system in inter-state bus services from December 1, after a driver was killed in a fatigue-induced accident at Vyttila in Kochi on November 30. However, drivers have concerns regarding the practicality of the system.

"The crew will have to wait endlessly at the depot where the duty ends. If the crew change happens every four hours, they will be able to take return duty and thus complete the eight-hour working period," said a driver. 

Most employees still prefer the driver-cum-conductor system to the crew-change system, because the former allowed them to take multiple shifts and the drivers got a chance to work as conductors. Though the KSRTC made attempts to revive the system after it lost two crew members in an accident in Kollam in August 2018, an adverse court order put the system in the backburner. The present CMD has said the driver-cum-conductor system would be revived.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC bus Biju Prabhakar KSRTC drivers KSRTC driver shifts
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp