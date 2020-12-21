Shigella outbreak brought under control: Kozhikode district medical officer

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/KALPETTA: Kozhikode district medical officer (DMO) Dr V Jayashree said here on Sunday that the shigella spread detected in the corporation area has been brought under control.

The health department stepped up preventive measures as soon as the disease was reported, with the DMO and the district surveillance team visiting the site of the outbreak, a statement from the DMO said. The department initiated the necessary measures and conducted super chlorination, medical camp and active case search and awareness activities among the people.

The health department in the neighbouring Wayanad district has issued an alert in the light of the shigella spread reported in Kozhikode. While a few suspected cases of the bacterial infection were reported in the district, officials said the situation is under control.

Experts said shigellosis is a disease transmitted through contaminated food and water. Caused by bacteria belonging to the genus of shigella, the disease is easily spread by direct or indirect contact with the excrement of a patient.