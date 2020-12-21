STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swearing-in ceremony of new members of local bodies in Kerala on Monday

The oath-taking ceremony of the members of grama, block and district panchayats and municipalities will begin at 10 am, while that of the councillors of the corporations at 11.30 am.

An official checking the microphone in the council hall in Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony

An official checking the microphone in the council hall in Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new representatives of local bodies, who were elected in the recently concluded polls, will be sworn-in on Monday. All arrangements to conduct the ceremony have been completed.

The function will strictly adhere to the COVID protocol. The oath-taking ceremony of the members of grama, block and district panchayats and municipalities will begin at 10 am, while that of the councillors of the corporations at 11.30 am. 

The members will be sworn-in as per the directions of the presiding officers concerned and the councillors based on the directions of the district collector.  The eldest members will take the oath first. Following the ceremony, a meeting will be held where the notice of the election commission regarding selection of the chairperson will be read out. 

Only one person, besides the member, will be allowed to enter the council hall. That person should either be a relative or a member of a political party.  All those attending have been directed to wear masks and other protective equipment.

The halls will be disinfected before the function. The collector has also instructed all officers to follow protocol and report mass gatherings and celebrations outside the hall or in front of local bodies.

The election for chairpersons of municipalities and corporations will be held on December 28 at 11 am and for vice-chairpersons at 2 pm. The election for panchayat presidents will be held on December 30 at 11 am. 

Presiding officers

  • Neyyattinkara: Assistant Director, Survey and Land Records (Resurvey) 

  • Nedumangad: Deputy Director, Fisheries

  • Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal: General Manager, District Industries Centre 

  • Varkala: Deputy Collector (RR) Collectorate

