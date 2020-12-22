20 Congress workers join BJP in Kochi's Cheranalloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Claiming that he is a victim of factional feud in the Congress, party Cheranalloor mandalam secretary Alfred TJ joined the BJP along with 19 supporters on Monday. BJP Mandalam president PG Manoj Kumar welcomed them to the party.

Mahila Morcha state vice president OM Saleena distributed the party membership. Councillor Sudha Dileep, general secretaries Swaraj, UR Rajesh, panchayat unit president VV Ramesan and others attended the function.

"We are fed up with factionalism in Congress. DCC president TJ Vinod, MLA, and Hibi Eden, MP, are promoting factionalism and sidelining able leaders to help their supporters. They deliberately defeated me," said Alfred who was defeated in Ward number 5 of Cheranalloor panchayat.

"They have sidelined seniors like MR Antony, CK Raju and others. A day after voting, they had spread rumours that I was admitted to a mental asylum. A man named Jamshad threatened me over phone. So I decided to quit the party," he said.