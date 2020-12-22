Bars in Kerala to resume dine-in service for liquor from Tuesday following COVID guidelines

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dine-in service at the bars in Kerala will resume on Tuesday. The state chief secretary issued the order on Monday after the Excise Department submitted a proposal to the state government.

As per the order, bars, clubs, beerwine parlours, airport launch bars and toddy shops in the state will resume dine-in service from Tuesday strictly in compliance with COVID-19 protocol. The bars were closed nine months ago following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Reducing the number of chairs and maintaining social distancing inside the bars were two of the key suggestions in the proposal. A detailed advisory regarding the norms to be followed will be issued soon. The government has also decided to allow normal functioning of outlets managed by Kerala State Beverages orporation/Consumerfed from 10 am to 9 pm.

The retail sale of liquor in bars will be stopped. The proposal also contains suggestions to limit the use of BevQ app, introduced by BEVCO to manage virtual queue system in the time of the pandemic.