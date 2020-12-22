STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court asks cops to summon SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan, son Thushar in close aide's death case

A close aide of Natesan and the treasurer of SNDP micro-finance project, the party's union secretary KK Mahesan was found dead at the union office on June 24.

SNDP General Secretary Vellappally Natesan

SNDP General Secretary Vellappally Natesan (File photo| Rajeev Prasad, EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The First Class Magistrate court here on Monday ordered the police to arraign SNDP Union general secretary Vellappally Natesan, his son Thushar Vellappally and their aide KL Ashokan in the death of Kanichukulangara SNDP union secretary KK Mahesan.

The order was issued while considering a petition filed by Mahesan's wife P Usha Devi. A close aide of Natesan and the treasurer of SNDP micro-finance project, Mahesan was found dead at the union office on June 24.

He had left behind a suicide note which read, "I am sacrificing my life for all union leaders who have been and are being tortured by Vellappally Natesan and my friend KL Ashokan." Though the accused were interrogated, the probe team did not find any evidence to incriminate them. "The legal battle will continue till we get justice," said Usha.

CD Anil, counsel of Usha, said the court asked Mararikulam police to register a case and file an FIR against the accused. "The complainant approached the court after the police refrained from registering a case, despite the suicide note clearly mentioning their names," he said.

Mahesan ended his life when a Crime Branch investigation into a microfinance fraud case in Mavelikkara SNDP union was under way. Crime Branch had summoned Mahesan many a time with regard to the case in May and June. A letter written by Mahesan - accusing the CB of deliberately trying to arraign him in the case - was then circulated in WhatsApp groups of SNDP. He had also called out Natesan in the letter. 

Mahesan was under pressure

Branch committee members of the union had raised allegations of fund embezzlement by organisers of the micro-finance project, which led to cases in many branches. The branch and union leaders had been exerting pressure on Mahesan regarding repayment of the amount collected from members across the state. Mahesan was also the manager of the Kanichukulangara VHSS.

Union members had accused the school management of fund misappropriation. Police even registered a case against the management based on the members' complaints. Later, a few leaders, including Subash Vasu, came out supporting Mahesan and alleged that Thushar and his family purchased land and property across the state using SNDP funds and were making Mahesan a scapegoat.

